Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

GLD opened at $157.93 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.