Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $538,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,718,000 after acquiring an additional 180,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SDY opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.