Golem (GLM) Trading Up 52.7% Over Last 7 Days

Golem (GLM) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001751 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $352.82 million and $100.97 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golem has traded up 52.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00076708 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.