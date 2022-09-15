Gourmet Galaxy Price Reaches $0.0228 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $75,464.89 and $76,341.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 603.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.51 or 0.12454749 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00836943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. The official website for Gourmet Galaxy is gourmetgalaxy.io. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.