Governor DAO Price Tops $0.17 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $502,672.56 and $26,236.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO was first traded on November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Governor DAO is a Wyoming-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization positioned as the “DAO of DAOs”. Governors offer a suite of products and services for projects looking to build out DAO qualities in their own communities. Offerings include an industry-first sybil-resistance product for one-voice-one-vote governance, as well as governance bootstraps for new communities, consultations, and smart contract porting.”

