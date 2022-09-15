GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,796,175 shares.The stock last traded at $5.97 and had previously closed at $6.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EAF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.