Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Down 25%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating) shares dropped 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,612,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 965% from the average daily volume of 151,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.94.

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

