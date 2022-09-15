Graviton Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.55 Million (GRAV)

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $21.55 million and $24,036.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

