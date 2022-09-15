Green Climate World Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (WGC)

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Green Climate World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Green Climate World has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $252,431.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 536.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.

Green Climate World Profile

Green Climate World’s launch date was May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. The official website for Green Climate World is greenclimate.io. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Green Climate World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

