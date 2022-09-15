Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 7,777.8% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Greenbriar Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is focused developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and acquisition and development of wind projects.

