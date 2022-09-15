GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,430 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,335.80 ($16.14) on Thursday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,321.20 ($15.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,553.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,650.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The stock has a market cap of £54.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,171.75.

Insider Activity

GSK Company Profile

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Insiders acquired a total of 671 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,056 in the last ninety days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

