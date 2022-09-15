Guarded Ether Price Reaches $1,069.07 (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Guarded Ether coin can now be bought for $1,069.07 or 0.05419688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guarded Ether has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Guarded Ether has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $39,028.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guarded Ether alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 535.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.

Guarded Ether Profile

Guarded Ether launched on December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com.

Buying and Selling Guarded Ether

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guarded Ether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guarded Ether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guarded Ether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.