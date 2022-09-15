Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Guild Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $702.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $287.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.33 million. Guild had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 24.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 77.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Guild by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

