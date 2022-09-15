Gulden One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,021.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1,021.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00282595 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001210 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002481 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00025527 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The official website for Gulden is www.gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

