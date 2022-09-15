GXChain Price Hits $0.61 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003079 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $45.60 million and $5,855.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012160 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013357 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

