GYEN Hits Market Cap of $19.13 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. GYEN has a market cap of $19.13 million and approximately $27,483.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 617.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.73 or 0.12504578 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021011 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN was first traded on December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com/gyen. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

GYEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

