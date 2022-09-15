GYSR (GYSR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $821,261.69

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. GYSR has a total market cap of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYSR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.
GYSR Profile
GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io.
GYSR Coin Trading
