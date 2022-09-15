HaloDAO Achieves Market Cap of $47,305.92 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 75.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $47,305.92 and $35.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,203.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.54 or 0.08532660 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00844558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021222 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035106 BTC.
About HaloDAO
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
Buying and Selling HaloDAO
