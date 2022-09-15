Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Hana Microelectronics Public Price Performance

Hana Microelectronics Public stock opened at 1.90 on Tuesday. Hana Microelectronics Public has a 52 week low of 1.90 and a 52 week high of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.90.

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Profile

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services. The company manufactures chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also manufactures radio frequency identification devices (RFID), MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

