Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Hana Microelectronics Public Price Performance
Hana Microelectronics Public stock opened at 1.90 on Tuesday. Hana Microelectronics Public has a 52 week low of 1.90 and a 52 week high of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.90.
Hana Microelectronics Public Company Profile
