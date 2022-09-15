Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.0473

Handshake (HNS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $24.97 million and approximately $48,883.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,801.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.25 or 0.07566358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00187987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00287485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00732579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.64 or 0.00604211 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000990 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 528,225,420 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. Telegram | GitHub | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

