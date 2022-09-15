Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $630.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 525 ($6.34) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.
Harbour Energy Dividend Announcement
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbour Energy (HBRIY)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.