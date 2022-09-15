Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $630.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 525 ($6.34) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Harbour Energy Dividend Announcement

About Harbour Energy

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.