Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $39.29 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $26.77 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $39.29 or 0.00197842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 coins and its circulating supply is 681,175 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

