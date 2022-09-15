Head to Head Analysis: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) vs. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição $9.51 billion 0.12 $148.61 million N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

5.2% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 0 1 2 0 2.67 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 0 0 2.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus price target of 29.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 4.01% 3.11% 1.09% Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. It also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces and e-commerce sales. The company operates its supermarkets under the banners of Pão de Açúcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, Pão de Açúcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and Pão de Açúcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 667 stores, 74 gas stations, and 68 drugstores in 16 Brazilian states and the Federal District, as well as 15 distribution centers and warehouses across Brazil. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

