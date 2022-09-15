Head-To-Head Analysis: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) & UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Morgan Stanley 1 7 7 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UP Fintech and Morgan Stanley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $6.64, indicating a potential upside of 83.93%. Morgan Stanley has a consensus target price of $100.08, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Given UP Fintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Morgan Stanley.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UP Fintech and Morgan Stanley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $264.49 million 2.25 $14.69 million $0.04 90.27 Morgan Stanley $61.12 billion 2.45 $15.03 billion $7.40 11.78

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. Morgan Stanley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UP Fintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 3.66% -2.06% -0.25% Morgan Stanley 22.76% 14.33% 1.17%

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats UP Fintech on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services. The company also provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services in equity and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities; corporate and commercial real estate loans, which provides secured lending facilities and financing for sales and trading customers, and asset-backed and mortgage lending; and wealth management services, investment, and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial advisor-led brokerage and investment advisory services; self-directed brokerage services; financial and wealth planning services; workplace services, including stock plan administration; annuity and insurance products; securities-based lending, residential real estate loans, and other lending products; banking; and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

