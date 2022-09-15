Head-To-Head Review: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) versus Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Qurate Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.63 $2.05 million ($4.36) -1.39 Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.07 $340.00 million $0.30 9.10

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Qurate Retail 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.02%. Qurate Retail has a consensus target price of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 57.51%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Qurate Retail 0.89% 11.81% 2.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Lulu’s Fashion Lounge on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

