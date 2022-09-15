Head-To-Head Review: Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -41.35% -76.01% -36.87% Strategic Education 4.45% 4.44% 3.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

9.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Strategic Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.24 -$226.27 million ($2.62) -0.61 Strategic Education $1.13 billion 1.40 $55.09 million $1.98 32.38

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 17 Education & Technology Group and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Strategic Education has a consensus price target of $78.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.71%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Summary

Strategic Education beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education institution that provides various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs to working adults in arts and sciences, business and technology, counseling and human services, education, nursing and health sciences, psychology, and public service leadership. The company operates Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

