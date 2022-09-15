HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading 1.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $69.82 and last traded at $69.47. 759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 640,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.