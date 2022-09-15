Heather K. Tormey Sells 2,834 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $955.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

