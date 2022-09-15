HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Price Reaches $0.21

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. HEdpAY has a total market cap of $14.02 million and $11,192.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEdpAY coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 535.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.

About HEdpAY

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEdpAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using US dollars.

