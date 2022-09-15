Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Raised to €116.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEINY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.37.

Heineken Price Performance

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

Heineken Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

