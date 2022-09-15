Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $116.51

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.51 and last traded at $116.97, with a volume of 2524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

