Hermez Network Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $566,608.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00018305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00060921 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00064975 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076740 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

