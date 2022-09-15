HEX Trading Down 13.4% This Week (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $5.99 billion and approximately $8.69 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,809.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005130 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058171 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012681 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005530 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00065413 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00076811 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX (HEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
