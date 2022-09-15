Hiblocks (HIBS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $272,853.00

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and $272,853.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 908.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.21 or 0.11679751 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00837572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035235 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io. Hiblocks’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hiblocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.