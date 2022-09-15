High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $133,387.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00041590 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Performance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase High Performance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

