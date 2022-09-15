Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $675.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 675 ($8.16) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.16), with a volume of 62237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 941 ($11.37).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HFG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,013.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,087.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £581.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

