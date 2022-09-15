Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by TheStreet

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.
HIMX opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $16.50.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
