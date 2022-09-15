Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by TheStreet

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

HIMX opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

