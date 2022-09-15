Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,098.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCXLF shares. Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

