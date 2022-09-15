Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Raised to CHF 56 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 53 to CHF 56 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim Price Performance

HCMLY opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.