Homeros One Day Trading Volume Reaches $75,468.00 (HMR)

Homeros (HMR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $75,468.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

