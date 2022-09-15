Honest Reaches Market Capitalization of $824,637.93 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Honest has a market cap of $824,637.93 and $50.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Honest Profile

HNST is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2019. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI (formerly Honest Mining), an app for users to grow their crypto. NOBI offers algorithmic / robot trading, DeFi powered crypto savings and staking services for many different coins.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

