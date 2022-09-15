Horizon Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $60,469.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $60,469.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 94.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000391 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

HZN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.