Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report released on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

HZNP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

