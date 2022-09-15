Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $93.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.40.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,940,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 875.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 86,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

