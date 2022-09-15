Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Equities researchers at Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHLB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $206,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.
About Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.
