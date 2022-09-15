HSBC Lowers Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Hold

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VWAGY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.67.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
Shares of VWAGY opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $34.64.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
