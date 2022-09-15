HSBC Lowers Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Hold

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VWAGY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.67.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VWAGY opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $74.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

