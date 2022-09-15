Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Hummingbird Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market capitalization of $516,880.72 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.
About Hummingbird Finance
Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.
Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance
Receive News & Updates for Hummingbird Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hummingbird Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.