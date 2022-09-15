Hungarian Vizsla Inu Self Reported Market Cap Hits $853,280.17 (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market capitalization of $853,280.17 and $70,940.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.4% against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.
About Hungarian Vizsla Inu
The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Trading
