Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,214.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $772.42 million and approximately $226,214.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $19,821.25 or 1.00061868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 761.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.63 or 0.12472279 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00837142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035227 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 17th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.htokens.finance/en-us.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.