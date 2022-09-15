HUSD (HUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $160.16 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $160.16 million and $1.07 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,892.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00077056 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

